Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Sex Trafficking to UAE

Dancer Shahriar sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Court Correspondent

National Film Award winning dancer and choreographer Ivan Shahriar Sohag was sent to jail by a Dhaka court on Saturday for his alleged involvement in sex trafficking to the United Arab Emirates.
 The court fixed Sunday for hearing on his bail plea on the basis of his lawyer Adv Mahmudul Hasan's prayer.
Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after the Sub Inspector Md Akhtaruzzaman of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also the Investigation Officer (IO)
of the case, said GRO Swapan Mandal.
Earlier the CID arrested the international human trafficking ringleader Azam Khan and four others on charges of forcing young women into prostitution in Dubai after trafficking them as tourists.
Two of the arrested gave confessional statements before the court.
From the statement the CID found that the choreographer Shahriar was involved in the sex trafficking.
 On July 2,  Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrinal Kanti Das of CID filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station under Human Trafficking  Act.
In Dubai, the ringleader Azam has four hotels - Hotel Fortune Royal, Fortune Grand Hotel, City Tower Hotel and Fortune Pearl Hotel and Dance Club. The first three of these are of four-star standard.
Azam trafficked more than 1,000 women in the last eight years, luring them into jobs with payment of up to Tk 50,000 per month.
Shahriar bagged the National Film Award as best choreographer for his work in the film 'Dhat Teri Ki' in 2017. He is also the art director of Bangladesh Television.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Train ticket sales start at counters
US, Maldives sign defence deal amid China’s growing presence in Indian Ocean
Dancer Shahriar sent to jail
Who will be the next PSC chairman?
Father Timm no more
AstraZeneca resumes trials of C-19 vaccine
34 more deaths, 1,282 new virus cases


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft