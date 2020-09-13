Dancer Shahriar sent to jail





The court fixed Sunday for hearing on his bail plea on the basis of his lawyer Adv Mahmudul Hasan's prayer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after the Sub Inspector Md Akhtaruzzaman of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) also the Investigation Officer (IO)

of the case, said GRO Swapan Mandal.

Earlier the CID arrested the international human trafficking ringleader Azam Khan and four others on charges of forcing young women into prostitution in Dubai after trafficking them as tourists.

Two of the arrested gave confessional statements before the court.

From the statement the CID found that the choreographer Shahriar was involved in the sex trafficking.

On July 2, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mrinal Kanti Das of CID filed a case with Lalbagh Police Station under Human Trafficking Act.

In Dubai, the ringleader Azam has four hotels - Hotel Fortune Royal, Fortune Grand Hotel, City Tower Hotel and Fortune Pearl Hotel and Dance Club. The first three of these are of four-star standard.

Azam trafficked more than 1,000 women in the last eight years, luring them into jobs with payment of up to Tk 50,000 per month.

Shahriar bagged the National Film Award as best choreographer for his work in the film 'Dhat Teri Ki' in 2017. He is also the art director of Bangladesh Television.















