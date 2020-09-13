Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Who will be the next PSC chairman?

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Dr Mohammad Sadiq will retire from his job on September 18 after completion of his tenure.
The PSC is now abuzz with speculations about who could be appointed as the next head of the statutory body which usually conducts all government recruitments and also the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations.
Several names are on the grapevine including that of a former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and some retired top bureaucrats.
According to the sources, former vice chancellor of Dhaka University Prof AAMS Arefin Siddique, chairman of BSS Governing Board tops the list. The name of a former chairman of University Grant Commission (UGC) Prof Abdul Mannan is also in consideration for the position.
However, names of three retired bureaucrats and a former principal secretary to the Prime Minister Nojibur Rahman, retired senior secretary SM Golam Faruk, also a PSC member, and former Public Administration secretary Fayez Ahmed, also another PSC member, are also in discussion, according to sources.   Besides, the names of several other former bureaucrats are also heard.
According to the Article 139 (1) of the Constitution, "Five years or 65 years from the date of assumption of office of the Chairman or any member of the PSC, whichever is earlier, shall not be able to perform the duties of the Commission." For that reason Mohammad Sadiq will have leave the office.
According to the data, retirement age of the PSC chairman was increased from 62 to 65 years in 2004 through the 14th amendment to the Constitution. The President appoints the PSC Chairman by virtue of the power vested in him according to Article 138 (1) of the Constitution of Bangladesh.
A total of 13 people have served as the chairman of this constitutional body established in 1972. Dr AQM Bazlur Karim was the first chairman of the PSC.
The current chairman Mohammad Sadiq is acting as the 13th person. An order of the Ministry of Public Administration on April 25, 2016, government appointed Dr Mohammad Sadiq as the PSC chairman.


