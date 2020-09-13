

Father Timm no more

Father Timm, who played a significant role during the Liberation War, breathed his last at 1:30pm local time in Indiana on Friday.

Caritas Bangladesh Executive Director Ranjan Francis Rozario confirmed the news.

He had been unwell for the last three days and was being treated at a hospital.

Father Timm was born on March 2, 1923, in Indiana, USA. He came to Bangladesh in 1952. He played a significant role in the development of education in Bangladesh for almost seven decades.

He was one of the founders of Notre Dame College in Dhaka and the sixth principal of the college. The science department was started at the college by Father Timm. He is the founder of Notre

Dame Debate Club and Science Club.

During the Liberation War, Father Timm played an important role in forming global public opinion in favour of Bangladesh. He also took part in the reconstruction of the war-torn country after independence. -Agencies















