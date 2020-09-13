Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:05 PM
latest
Home Front Page

AstraZeneca resumes trials of C-19 vaccine

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

LONDON, Sept 12: AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after receiving the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday.
The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended this week after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.
"On 6 September, the standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all
global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," AstraZeneca said.
It added that safety reviewers had recommended to Britain's Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) that it was safe to resume the UK trials.
The patient involved in the study had been reportedly suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.
AstraZeneca, based in Cambridge, said it could not disclose further medical information.
Governments around the world are desperate for a vaccine to help end the pandemic, which has caused more than 900,000 deaths and global economic turmoil. The World Health Organization (WHO) had flagged AstraZeneca's as the most promising.
The pause of the trials came after reports that the United States was aiming for fast-track authorisation or approval of a vaccine before November's presidential election.
Leading US and European vaccine developers have pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards for their experimental vaccines and not bow to political pressures to rush the process.
AstraZeneca has already agreed to supply close to three billion doses to governments across the globe - more than any other vaccine project.
The WHO's chief scientist said the pause in the trial should serve as a "wake-up" call that there would be ups and downs in the development of a vaccine.   -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global Midas keen to offer Tk one lakh crore low-interest loan for dev projects
Train ticket sales start at counters
US, Maldives sign defence deal amid China’s growing presence in Indian Ocean
Dancer Shahriar sent to jail
Who will be the next PSC chairman?
Father Timm no more
AstraZeneca resumes trials of C-19 vaccine
34 more deaths, 1,282 new virus cases


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft