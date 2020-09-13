34 more deaths, 1,282 new virus cases





Some 1,282 people tested Covid-19 positive against 10,723 samples in the last 24 hours while the daily infection rate was 11.96 per cent. The overall infection rate stood at 19.59 per cent. Until now, 336,044 people have been identified as Covid-19 positive. Among them, 18,326 people still remain isolated or are undergoing treatment.

Besides, 2,247 people recovered during the period, with the recovery rate increasing to 70.90 per cent against the number of infected.

Among Saturday's 34 deceased, 23 were men and 11 women. And 19 were above the age of 60.

Seventeen of them were in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, and one Mymensingh. Thirty-three of them died at hospital and one at home.

So far, 3,661 men and 1,041 women have died from the Covid-19 across the country. angladesh confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 8, and the novel coronavirus caused the first death in the country 10 days later.

Of the 4,702 victims, the highest 2,354 are above 60 years of age, 1,281 between 51 and 60 years, 615 between 41 and 50 years, 281 between 31 and 40 years, 109 between 21 and 30 years, 41 between 11 and 20 years and 21 others are below 10 years.

So far, 2,275 people have died in Dhaka division, 996 in Chattoram, 317 in Rajshahi, 400 in Khulna, 180 in Barishal, 210 in Sylhet, 223 in Rangpur and 101 have died in Mymensingh divisions.

However, the Confirmed Covid-19 cases passed 28.3 million globally as of Saturday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The global total death toll from Covid-19 claimed to 912,242 with the virus in 188 countries. The JHU data shows a total of 19,092,201 people have so far got cured from the virus infection.

The United States reported the highest caseload and death toll of the world, with 6,442,557 cases and 192,936 deaths.

Besides, India, where coronavirus cases is increasing rapidly and has become the second worst-hit country in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases with 4,562,414 reported.

The death toll from the virus reached 76,271 in the South Asian country till date.









Besides, Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 129,522 while the country's total caseload counted 4,238,446.





