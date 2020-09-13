Attack on UNO Wahida: Suspended gardener held



The fired Ghoraghat Upazila Parishad gardener, Rabiul Islam, was arrested over the attack on UNO Wahida Khanam on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The arrestee was identified as Rabiul Islam, 43, son of Khatib Uddin of Bijora village in Birol upazila.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG- Rangpur range) Debdash Bhattacharya in a press briefing on Saturday said Rabiul has already confessed to his involvement in the attack during primary interrogation.

"We've collected evidence based on his statement and his comments also matched with the CCTV footage that we've recovered. We'll produce Rabiul before court and seek remand for further interrogation," he added. Law enforcers earlier arrested seven people, including the prime suspect of the case.

The arrestees are key suspect Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain of Osmanpur in the upazila, his accomplices Asadul Haque, 35, son of Amzad Hossain, Jahangir Hossain, son of Abul Kalam, Yeasin Ali, 30, driver of upazila land office and Arsola Hembram, 38, a cleaner of the Upazila Parishad, Nabirul Islam and Santu Kumar.

On Friday, Amirul Islam, the officer-in-charge of Ghoraghat Police Station, was withdrawn for negligence of duty over the incident.

Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Wahida and her father Omar Ali were seriously injured in an attack by miscreants at her home on the Upazila Parishad premises on September 3.

They were initially taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital.

Later, the UNO was airlifted to Dhaka. She is currently undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital. -UNB















