Lone Cyber Tribunal faces glut of cases





The lone Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka is facing a massive pressure of the cases filed under the Digital Security Act, 2018 across the country. Litigants are also suffering due to the

rush of justice seekers to the lone tribunal.

Despite getting approval for functioning of seven other tribunals in the divisional cities, the recruitment of judges for these tribunals are yet to take place resulting in a huge backlog of cases and sufferings of the plaintiffs and the accused of cyber crime cases brought against them.

Abul Khair, a resident of Pirgacha Upazila in Rangpur district, came to Dhaka Cyber Tribunal to get remedy of a case filed in connection with a disparaging facebook post against his daughter. But he was finding it difficult to attend court hearings and had to stay in the capital for several days, but being unhappy with the delay he went back home.

Another sufferer Nur Alam Siddique came to the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Court from Cox's Bazaar to sue a miscreant Kamal Uddin under DSA.

Siddique said Kamal was threatening him of spreading a video clip containing vulgar scene of his spouse, if he does not pay him money. But till today, he is unable to file a case against Kamal due to backlog of cases with the lone tribunal.

Like Abul Khair and Nur Alam Siddique, many sufferers, are coming to Dhaka from across the country, whereas the government's law says any number of such courts could be formed as per requirement.

The only tribunal activities were being held at a building's fifth floor in the capital's Metropolitan Judge Court premises where Ijlash (courtroom) crisis exists.

The Ijlash was being shared by Special judge court and cyber tribunal one after the other on a daily basis.

The tribunal got its session judge on February 9 this year, and it started functioning in the District Session and Judge Court's fifth floor.

An additional district Judge requesting anonymity said due only cyber tribunal the pressure is being increased both on judges and the justice seeking people.

He also said once the seven cyber tribunals start functioning in their respective division, it will reduce the pressure on the judiciary and people will get justice without hassles.

A source at the Law Ministry said the functioning of seven cyber tribunals is halted due to shortages of judges.

The tribunal judges are equivalent to district judges and as the number of judges are not adequate the functioning of seven other courts in divisional headquarters have remained shelved, he told.

Secretary of the Law and Justice Division under the Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs Md Golam Sarwar said implementation of seven cyber tribunal courts have already got the government nod, and soon judges will be appointed for the tribunals.















