Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:03 PM
Bahrain agrees to normalise ties with Israel

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MANAMA, Sept 12: Bahrain's contacts with Israel, thought to have started discreetly in the 1990s, accelerated in recent years towards the historic agreement to establish diplomatic relations announced on Friday.
Bahrain is the second Gulf state to announce a normalisation deal in the space of a month, following in the footsteps of its neighbour the United Arab Emirates, which agreed an accord seen as a "betrayal" by Palestinians longing for an independent state.
Like most other Gulf countries, Bahrain shares with Israel a common enemy in Iran, which Manama accuses of instigating protests by the nation's Shiite Muslim community against the ruling Sunni Al-Khalifa dynasty.
But it is not likely to have acted without a nod from Saudi Arabia, its close ally just across a narrow causeway from the island state.
Following years of low-key contact, Bahrain's crown prince Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa kicked off official diplomacy with talks with Israeli officials during World Economic Forum summits in 2000 and 2003.
The two nations' foreign ministers met at the United Nations in 2007 and two years later, Israel's then-president Shimon Peres and Bahrain's king reportedly met in New York on the sidelines of a UN conference. An official Bahraini delegation travelled to Israel the same year on an unprecedented trip to recover a group of nationals held by the Jewish state. The Bahrainis in custody were among pro-Palestinian activists on a ship seized by the Israeli navy as it headed for the Gaza Strip in defiance of Israel's blockade. Bahrain's parliament, ignoring government objections, passed a bill in October 2009 to outlaw any contact with Israel on pain of prison. The bill needed clearance by the consultative council, a body appointed by the king, which rejected it.
The 2011 Arab Spring movement slowed down normalisation efforts while the monarchy faced a wave of protests led by Shiite Muslims demanding reforms.




But in September 2016, Bahrain's foreign minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Khalifa paid tribute to Shimon Peres when the former leader passed away, in a surprise statement that drew strong Arab criticism on social media.   -AFP


