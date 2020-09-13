No restrictions in seating on domestic flights from today





With the CAAB decision, country's all airlines will now be allowed to carry passengers in all seats from today (Sunday) following the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines instead of carrying only 50 percent passengers maintaining social distancing which were followed during the Covid 19 pandemic, according to the officials of the authority.

CAAB Chairman Mofidur Rahman told reporters that during the Covid 19 period, there was a compulsion on keeping a seat free beside a passenger for maintaining social or physical distancing. From now onwards, there will be no compulsion of keeping the seats free.

The airlines will now be able to carry passengers in all seats they have capacity following the ICAO guidelines. As per the ICAO directives, it's mandatory to keep last two rows of an aircraft free.

The seats are kept free so that the passengers, who will feel sick during travel, in the seats.









The CAAB suspended all flight operations from March 21 this year due to Coronavirus transmission. However, the authority restarted flights operations from July 2 this year with the condition of carrying only 50 percent passengers of their capacity.

Several local and international airlines authorities including the Biman Bangladesh Airlines have already resumed their flight operations following the health guidelines and CAAB directives.



