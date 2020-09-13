AL assigns 5 central leaders to coordinate 3 by-polls

The ruling Awami League (AL) assigned five central executive committee leaders to coordinate the upcoming by-polls in Dhaka-5, Pabna-4 and Naogaon-6 JS seats on Saturday.

A press release sent from AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua said that Presidium Member Jahangir Nanak and Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam were assigned to Dhaka-5 constituency.

Besides, Presidium Member Abdur Rahman in Pabna-4 and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim got responsibility for Naogaon-6 by-elections.

Meanwhile, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain will coordinate in both constituencies of Pabna-4 and Naogaon-6 constituencies.







