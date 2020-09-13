|
AL assigns 5 central leaders to coordinate 3 by-polls
Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 51
The ruling Awami League (AL) assigned five central executive committee leaders to coordinate the upcoming by-polls in Dhaka-5, Pabna-4 and Naogaon-6 JS seats on Saturday.
A press release sent from AL Office Secretary Biplob Barua said that Presidium Member Jahangir Nanak and Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam were assigned to Dhaka-5 constituency.
Besides, Presidium Member Abdur Rahman in Pabna-4 and Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim got responsibility for Naogaon-6 by-elections.
Meanwhile, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain will coordinate in both constituencies of Pabna-4 and Naogaon-6 constituencies.