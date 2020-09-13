FM leaves for Turkey today





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the chancery complex in Ankara on September 14, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Dr Momen will join his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at the inaugural ceremony apart from other bilateral engagements during his visit, the ministry said.

The foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart on September 15. Rohingya crisis, D-8 summit, trade and investment issues are expected to come up for discussion at the talks.

The construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara was successfully completed on September 3.

Main features of the Complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named 'Victory 1971', automated mechanical and electrical systems, masjid, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library for the reference books on Bangladesh primarily on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

As a reflection of Bangladesh's history of independence, Bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the Complex.

Besides, a 36-sqm mural titled 'Invincible Bangladesh' as well as terracotta works on Bangladesh's rural life were also placed at the Complex.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on September 16.















