Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:03 PM
latest
Home Back Page

FM leaves for Turkey today

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Diplomatic correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen leaves Dhaka for Turkey this (Sunday) morning to complete the final arrangement for the inauguration of the newly-built Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the chancery complex in Ankara on September 14, according to the Foreign Ministry.
Dr Momen will join his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at the inaugural ceremony apart from other bilateral engagements during his visit, the ministry said.
The foreign minister will hold bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart on September 15. Rohingya crisis, D-8 summit, trade and investment issues are expected to come up for discussion at the talks.
The construction of Bangladesh Chancery Complex in Ankara was successfully completed on September 3.
Main features of the Complex include Chancery Building, Embassy Residence, 229 seat hi-tech auditorium named 'Victory 1971', automated mechanical and electrical systems, masjid, gymnasium, display centre for Bangladeshi items, library for the reference books on Bangladesh primarily on Bangabandhu, War of Independence and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.
As a reflection of Bangladesh's history of independence, Bust of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Shaheed Minar were also installed at the Complex.
Besides, a 36-sqm mural titled 'Invincible Bangladesh' as well as terracotta works on Bangladesh's rural life were also placed at the Complex.
The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on September 16.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Addl SP Azizur Rahman Chy dies of C-19
AL deeply rooted in soil, not a house of cards: Quader
Bahrain agrees to normalise ties with Israel
No restrictions in seating on domestic flights from today
AL assigns 5 central leaders to coordinate 3 by-polls
FM leaves for Turkey today
Sonia reshuffles Congress
Three more GPS stations to be installed for hydrographic survey


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft