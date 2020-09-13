Three more GPS stations to be installed for hydrographic survey





The new DGPS stations will be established in Chandpur, Rajshahi and Rangpur. To install the new stations, estimated around Tk 75 crore will be needed to procure necessary equipment excluding establishment costs and land acquisition for the base stations, according to Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials.

While talking to this correspondent, the officials said the authority now has three DGPS stations in Mymensingh, Chattogram and Jashore. As the existing stations are now not capable of covering the entire country, the decision of installing three more stations was taken.

Along with setting up the three new stations, the authority will renovate the existing three stations. To ensure the entire works of new installation and renovation, the authority has taken measure to conduct an assessment for fixing its total expenditures. As soon, as the expenditure will be finalized, the authority will forward a proposal to the higher authority for its approval, the officials claimed.

A five-member feasibility study committee led by Mehedi Hasan, superintendent engineer of BIWTA hydrographic division, has been working in this regard.

While talking to this correspondent on Thursday, Mehedi Hasan said, "It is not covering the total areas through existing three DGPS. At the same time, the three existing stations are old enough to cover the entire country's rivers. Total rivers will be under full coverage after installation the three new DGPS stations. It would help to prepare accurate chart for river dredging through proper survey report."

He said it is needed to dredge the rivers round the year to maintain navigability.

"The DGPS stations will be linked to the satellite. So, it would also help to operate ferries and water vessels smoothly. Besides, it would also help to reduce accidents in waterways," he added.

He said such DGPS beacon stations are very important to conduct hydrographic survey.

"Now we are conducting a feasibility study in this regard. Tk 25 crore for each DGPS beacon station has been estimated for buying the equipment. More funds will be needed for land acquisition and construction. However, the actual amount of project expenditure is still under assessment," he said.

The existing three such stations are very old and it is needed to re-construct. Once the DGPS beacon stations are installed it would help to maintain the river's channels properly maintaining accuracy of hydrographic survey through dredging, he added.















