The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar, along with some teachers of the university paying homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after placing a wreath at his portrait at Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi 32 on Saturday. photo: observer