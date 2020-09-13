BDRCS gives medical items to Bandarban Hospital

BANDARBAN, Sept 12: Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) provided different medical items to the authority of Bandarban Hospital and upazila health complex for doctors and patients.

Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing handed over the goods on behalf of BDRCS, Bandarban unit to the hospital authorities at his residence here. Bandarban civil surgeon Dr Aung Swe Prue Marma and Bandarban Family Planning Department's Deputy Director Dr Ong Chalu were present, among others. -BSS





