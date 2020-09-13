Youth’s hanging body found in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Sept 12: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Konabari area of the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Raju Ahmmed, 22, son of Kanchan Khan, hailing from Banaripara of Barishal.

Azibor Rahman, sub-inspector of Konabari Police Station, said that locals spotted Raju's body hanging from the beam of the balcony of Raju's house and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmmed Medical College Hospital morgue.








