60,000 Yaba seized in Teknaf, one held

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized 60,000 pieces of yaba tablets and arrested a man from Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Saturday.

The arrestee was identified as Md Helal Uddin, 26, son of Jalal Ahmed, a resident of Maheshkhali area of the upazila.

Tipped off that a big consignment of Yaba tablets from Myanmar would be trafficked through Gimbongkhali area of Teknaf, a BGB team took position at sluice gate no 5 of the area, said a press release of BGB issued on Saturday.

Later in the night, when three people entered into Bangladesh, the BGB men challenged them.

In response, the smugglers tried to fled away but the law enforces nabbed one of them with a plastic sack, the release said.








