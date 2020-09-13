KAU to play vital role to boost country’s agricultural dev: VC





The VC said academic and administrative activities including admission into five faculties have successfully been completed in last two years.

He said this while speaking at a function marking his two years tenure of office at Daulatpur temporary campus as chief guest on Friday.

Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Public Health Department of KAU Dr Md Ashikul Alam presided over the function while assistant professor of physiology Department Dr M A Hannan conducted it .

The reception, accorded by KAU teachers was addressed among others by KAU Acting Registrar Dr Khondokar Mazharul Anwar, Professor Dr Pintu Chandra Shill of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) and VC's wife Dr Ferdausi Begum.

The VC also conveyed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for setting up KAU aiming to develop agriculture education and economy in the region.

He informed the gathering that the education ministry allocated TK 4.93 crore for conducting a feasibility study for turning KAU as a modern agricultural education institution .

The VC said, an organogram with 3,168 man powers has been submitted to University Grants Commission for its overall infrastructure development where at least 5000 students will get opportunities to read and carrying research activities in 53 departments under seven faculties after getting approval .

"Various steps have been taken for complete administrative and academic activities for KAU", he said, adding that residential and transport facilities like other public universities have already been ensured.

At present, KAU is run by 210 students and 30 teachers .









Earlier, the VC cut a cake, planted saplings, inaugurated ambulance service and online academic activities following health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government due to COVID-19 pandemic. -BSS





