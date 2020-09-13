BSTI fines two online shops





The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) on Thursday fined NewShopBD.com and Consumer Super Shop Tk1.5 lakh in total for selling imported food and cosmetic products without approval through online and social media platforms.The BSTI conducted a drive in the Mirpur area of Dhaka, and Executive Magistrate Rashida Akter conducted the mobile court.Rezwan Sarkar, the owner of NewShopBD.com, was selling cosmetics missing the BSTI's mark of approval, including Dex magic shampoo. The BSTI confiscated goods worth Tk1.1 lakh from the shop and fined them Tk 50,000, sources said.Consumer Super Shop was fined Tk 1 lakh for selling illegally imported products such as powdered milk from Nestle and Nido, chocolate from Amul and Treat, shampoo from the brands L'Oreal, Vatika, Garnier, Johnson, Dove, and TRESemme, lipsticks from the brands Jordana and Pearl, and different brands of aftershave lotions.The BSTI also seized goods worth Tk50,000 from the shop.