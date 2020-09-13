DNCC drive against illegal billboards, banners, signboards from Sept 15



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam along with US Envoy Earl R Miller and outgoing Indian Envoy Reva Ganguly Das visiting Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park after inaugurating the park in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said this at the inauguration of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan on Saturday.

The Mayor also urged DNCC businessmen to legalize their billboards, signboards, banners and festoons by September 14.

"Many are using signboards that are larger than the approved size. As a result, DNCC is being deprived of revenue from the sector," he added. Remembering the memory of late Mayor Anisul Haque the DNCC Mayor said "considering Anis Bhai's dream to develop a park and playground in Dhaka. Today we officially inaugurated Justice Shahabuddin Ahmen Park.

The park has an indoor and outdoor gymnasium, a coffee shop inside a Sheikh Mujibr Rahman Corner and Library. Atiqul Islam further said, "We are putting pressure on the DNCC teams to open the remaining 27 parks and playgrounds quickly." Maximum measures will be taken to retake the occupied parks and playgrounds.

















