Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:02 PM
latest
Home City News

DNCC drive against illegal billboards, banners, signboards from Sept 15

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam along with US Envoy Earl R Miller and outgoing Indian Envoy Reva Ganguly Das visiting Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park after inaugurating the park in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam along with US Envoy Earl R Miller and outgoing Indian Envoy Reva Ganguly Das visiting Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park after inaugurating the park in the capital on Saturday. photo: observer

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will launch a drive against illegal billboards, signboards, banners in its area from September 15. 
DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said this at the inauguration of Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed Park in Gulshan on Saturday.
The Mayor also urged DNCC businessmen to legalize their billboards, signboards, banners and festoons by September 14.
"Many are using signboards that are larger than the approved size. As a result, DNCC is being deprived of revenue from the sector," he added. Remembering the memory of late Mayor Anisul Haque the DNCC Mayor said "considering Anis Bhai's dream to develop a park and playground in Dhaka. Today we officially inaugurated Justice Shahabuddin Ahmen Park.
The park has an indoor and outdoor gymnasium, a coffee shop inside a Sheikh Mujibr Rahman Corner and Library.  Atiqul Islam further said, "We are putting pressure on the DNCC teams to open the remaining 27 parks and playgrounds quickly." Maximum measures will be taken to retake the occupied parks and playgrounds.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A new way to cultivate the humble bottle gourd proves a boon
The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology
BDRCS gives medical items to Bandarban Hospital
Youth’s hanging body found in Gazipur
60,000 Yaba seized in Teknaf, one held
KAU to play vital role to boost country’s agricultural dev: VC
BSTI fines two online shops
DNCC drive against illegal billboards, banners, signboards from Sept 15


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft