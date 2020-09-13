Declining trend of C-19 cases continues in Ctg





A total of 49 people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours after testing 992 samples in six COVID-19 laboratories in Chattogram district. The infection rate is 4.94 percent.

This is the lowest ever number of positive cases since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

A total of 54 samples were found positive on March 26, the infection rate was 5.56 percent. Expert opined that it is the all-time lowest rate was on Saturday. However, the trend of infection rate has been continuing to decrease for a few days.

A total of 53 people were detected positive for coronavirus in two consecutive days on Friday and Thursday. The infection rate is 3.90 percent and 8.7 percent.

Among the 49 newly infected patients, 34 are residents of different wards of the city and 15 are residents of the different upazilas of the district. The total number of infected patients now stands at 17,800 in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, said.

Among the total 17,800 coronavirus infected persons, 12729 are the residents of the port city and the rest 4553 are residents of different upazilas of the district. The total number of coronavirus recovered patients rose to 8421 with the healing of 80 more people in the last 24 hours. The percentage of recovery rate stands at 47.3 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.









However, there was no death from the coronavirus attacks till Saturday. So far, 281 people have lost their lives. -BSS





