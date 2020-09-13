

Collective action needed for suicide prevention



The act of killing oneself intentionally is very much a medical problem associated with mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety or, at times, even substance abuse. Often these problems are a precursor to suicide. But owing to the stigma attached to talking about depression and anxiety, such medical conditions are often brushed under the carpet. In our country mental illness continues to plague people across the spectrum-men, women, boys or girls, particularly, people in between ages 19-30. Not to mention, the impact of suicide on families and communities is devastating and long-lasting. However, hardly it has received the attention it warrants from government and authorities concerned.



Here the question arises, why is this self-destructive tendency very much prevalent among the youth? Experts opine that the rise of suicide among the youth is occurring for many reasons. For example, unreciprocated and failed romantic relationships, academic pressure, family pressure for not achieving good grades, unemployment etc that lead to frustration. These issues have far reaching consequences that eventually lead one towards committing suicide.



But is not our nation partially responsible for their suicidal tendencies? To some extent, our society is also responsible for these heinous occurrences as it is subjugating their dreams and desires.



Moreover, different survey findings show that the millennial are being addicted to virtual world. They are creating a world of artificialities which is making them isolated from the real world. The virtual confinement is leaving them unexposed to reality. Our real life bonds are becoming fragile and depression is reigning over everything. And the aftermath is in front of us.











Now, the million dollar question is, why don't we have any national level activity to prevent suicide in the country? On this 10 September, Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, celebrated the 18th World Suicide Prevention Day. This time the theme of the day was 'Let's Work Together to Prevent Suicide'.



