Traditional sports threatened to be extinct







Sports are one of the main sources of entertainment for people of any age thsoe increase their physical fitness. The need for sports is essential for the body and mental development of children and adolescents. Unfortunately, with the advancement of science and technology, the traditional sport of rural Bengal is getting lost.



With the improved transportation system and the advancement of information and communication technology, the villages are gradually being covered in the urban environment.Many sports have already been lost due to the change of lifestyle. The rest are slowly moving in that direction.Many more games including Ha-du-du (game of tag), Satchara, Ekka-dokka,Kanamachhi (blind bee), Sticks play, Cock fighting, Bull fighting, Dariabanda, Kite flying, Kutkut, Curry game, Ross-Kos, Gollachut, Bauchi, Eitching-Beeching, Danguli,Elating- Belating, Pole game, Sixteen twins, wrestling game, Frog marriages etcwere popular among children and teenagers for a long time.But due to the influence of foreign TV channels, excessive addiction to mobile phones and video games, subculture, inadequacy of playgrounds and lack of patronage, today's children and teenagers are moving away from these games.











As a result, physical and mental development is being hampered and these traditional sports of ancient Bengal are getting lost.Rural sports occupy an important place in our diverse and rich culture and tradition. Therefore, authorities concerned should pay attention to ensure the popularity of these games among the children and adolescents by creating opportunities.



Abu Faruk

Bandarban Dear SirSports are one of the main sources of entertainment for people of any age thsoe increase their physical fitness. The need for sports is essential for the body and mental development of children and adolescents. Unfortunately, with the advancement of science and technology, the traditional sport of rural Bengal is getting lost.With the improved transportation system and the advancement of information and communication technology, the villages are gradually being covered in the urban environment.Many sports have already been lost due to the change of lifestyle. The rest are slowly moving in that direction.Many more games including Ha-du-du (game of tag), Satchara, Ekka-dokka,Kanamachhi (blind bee), Sticks play, Cock fighting, Bull fighting, Dariabanda, Kite flying, Kutkut, Curry game, Ross-Kos, Gollachut, Bauchi, Eitching-Beeching, Danguli,Elating- Belating, Pole game, Sixteen twins, wrestling game, Frog marriages etcwere popular among children and teenagers for a long time.But due to the influence of foreign TV channels, excessive addiction to mobile phones and video games, subculture, inadequacy of playgrounds and lack of patronage, today's children and teenagers are moving away from these games.As a result, physical and mental development is being hampered and these traditional sports of ancient Bengal are getting lost.Rural sports occupy an important place in our diverse and rich culture and tradition. Therefore, authorities concerned should pay attention to ensure the popularity of these games among the children and adolescents by creating opportunities.Abu FarukBandarban