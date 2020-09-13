

Lessons from C-19 for next possible pandemic



In the 21st century people have experienced the devastation of SARS, MERS, Ebola, H1N1 flu, and Zika and Covid-19 is the ongoing turn. So the question of visiting the next pandemic is not inapt. Whether the world climate change is contributing to this factor or not, it alters how we relate to other species on Earth working as an agent for the next pandemic.



Recently the WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that this will not be the last pandemic, and when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready- more ready than it was this time. Before experiencing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic the 2009 H1N1 Swine Flu hit hard the globe in this century and it was estimated that 150, 000 to 575,000 people died from (H1N1) pandemic virus infection in the first year of the outbreak. Things are not like that the World Health Organization (WHO) is solely responsible for tackling any sort of pandemics.



But this UN organ has not been spared from blatant criticism as in regard to response to the Swine Flu pandemic it was allegedly claimed that the WHO downplayed the uncertain nature of information during the outbreak. Similarly, responding to COVID-19, the situation led to prompting even less trust in science and expertise, and fake news flourishing on social media.



Blaming politics is not a new one while the world is gripped with turmoil but the most important thing is to observe that how much we have learnt the strategies experienced from the past to tackle the ongoing corona pandemic? No doubt, some countries have done well to fight against Covid-19 from the lessons of the past while many other are really indifferent working like beating about the bush in this regard.



It goes no denying that the ongoing Covid-19 has prompted to decline the faith of the nations on WHO, which has held the WHO less important before the world community.As a result, instead of combating with united efforts every individual country is deeply engaged with the thoughts of reducing their own problem leaving the global concerns.



Among the policies taken in regard to tackling the ongoing unprecedented pandemic, a few are more applicable to calming the reign of devastation across the globe but the effectiveness to combat the pandemic has not been significantly alike to the countries. One policy proved successful in Wuhan is central isolation where all confirmed cases are brought away from their homes to a specialized medical facility.



People with symptoms and people in contact with cases are isolated while being tested and awaiting results in a bid to avoid the super spread. Another strategy to work is developing herd immunity followed by many countries. When enough people have developed antibodies,it prevent further transmission of the virus. The policy does not allow the central lockdown, rather allows the medically vulnerable in the lockdown.This policy requires widespread testing to know whether the population has developed sufficient antibodies and when ensured the elderly can come out from isolation. Many developing countries have got effective results following this policy.



Among all the policies the most popular one is:test, trace, and isolate. Hardly any countries we see, they did not embrace this policy. For example, Kerala of India has done a good job using this strategy. The case fatality rate--the proportion of people who die among those who have tested positive for the disease--is one of the lowest in India though it was the first hotspot of the country.



It responded immediately to the topmost priorities like communication, coordination (including planning, managing and monitoring) and community engagement to contain the coronavirus. The countries like Thailand, Bhutan, Vietnam and Cambodia flattened the corona curve with rigorous testing. But the most pessimistic attitude of it is that it may take too long to get Covid-19 test results, from the lab, which is likely to cause more vulnerabilities.



However test, trace, and isolate policy has not brought an expected result for USA. Though science has proved that wearing a facial covering significantly reduces the spread of COVID-19, to which Trump's administration was distrustful and many more missteps made the corona situation for the USA in the worst. Consequently,they are still bearing the most brunt of the drastic surge.



Though first time after its independence Bangladesh has been experiencing such a pandemic, it rapidly adopted a cocktail solution that has contributed to saving lives and livelihoods minimizing the threats. If the data of six months are analyzed with the data of many Asian countries, the country has not been as vulnerable as was thought by the experts of the fields, rather our economy has started recovering the loss.



As pandemic is a part of our new normal, it is imperative to learn how to respond to future outbreaks effectively and with the least economic damage. It is obvious that Covid-19 pandemic is still wrecking the world with its utmost cruelties and amid the destruction and despondency the world is trying to stand with again.



But the possibility of the next pandemic cannot be ignored that may hit the already hurt. So well-resourced health sector must be the base of any possible future pandemic response. More importantly, it is time to assess the lessons already learnt to prevent the next possible pandemic.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University















