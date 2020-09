BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Sept 12: Hajji Abul Hashem Bhuiyan, a renowned businessman of Chowmuhani Town, died of old age complications at his own house in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning. He was 87.

After namaz-e-janaja, he was buried at his family graveyard in Shibpur Village under Rasulpur Union.

Abul Hashem left five sons, three daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.