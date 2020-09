Lessee of five sand quarries in the Gomati River Mahbubur Rahman





Lessee of five sand quarries in the Gomati River Mahbubur Rahman reading out a statement in a press conference at Modern Community Centre in Cumilla City on Saturday. He raised an allegation that a syndicate is lifting sand from at least 13 spots of the river in Adarsha Sadar Upazila of the district, threatening the river protection dyke. photo: observer