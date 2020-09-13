59 people detained in six districts





PABNA: Police arrested a man for allegedly sharing distorted picture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on facebook in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Arrested Shahadat Hossain, 34, was a resident of Kuabasi Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said Shahadat shared a distorted picture of the Prime Minister on facebook.

Later, police arrested him from Kuabasi Bazar at around 10 pm.

After filing a case under the Digital Security Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

GAZIPUR: Four dacoits have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Chinese battery manufacturing factory in the district.

Police also recovered Tk 74 lakh 99 thousand, out of Tk 1.50 crore looted by the dacoits.

Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan of Gazipur Metropolitan Detective Branch of Police confirmed the matter on Thursday.

He said Saiful Islam, 38, his wife Selina Begum, 30, and his accomplice Ibrahim Khalil, 25 were arrested from Taratia area under Dewanganj PS in Jamalpur, and Emdadullah, 20, was arrested from Lotordi area under Matlab PS in Chandpur for their alleged involvement in the robbery.

Among them, Emdad was the security guard of the Chinese factory.

Police sources said a daring robbery was committed at Chinese owned Chong Thien Re-Generation Resource Company Limited in Sarabo area under Kashimpur PS at night on September 6.

The gang of dacoits, numbering six to seven, hit the factory owner Mi Ong with an iron rod and after entering his room, snatched away about Tk 1.50 crore from there. Besides, they took his mobile phone as well.

A case was filed by the factory with Kashimpur PS in this connection on the following day.

Later, a team of police led by Konabari Zone Assistant Commissioner Thoai Aung Pru Marma conducted drives to arrest the culprits under the guidance of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Acting Police Commissioner Md Azad Mia and supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime-North Division) Mohammad Sharifur Rahman.

Emdad was arrested on September 7.

According to his confession, police conducted a drive in Jamalpur and arrested Selina Begum.

Police recovered Tk 45.99 lakh of looted amount from her possession.

Later, Saiful and Khalil were arrested with Tk 29 lakh.

RAJSHAHI: At least 44 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges from the city.

Of the arrestees, seven had warrants, 14 were drug takers and the rest were arrested on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

Earlier, police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 15 people on different charges from the city.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge cache of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, six are accused in different cases while five are drug takers and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMPAdditional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.

JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested seven Rohingyas from Benapole Border area on Wednesday noon.

The arrested are: Md Abdul Halim, 53, son of late Abul Hossain, Md Kawsar Ali, 22, son of Md Hashem Ali, Khushi Begum, 21, daughter of Dulu Mia, Syedul Kawsar, 21, son of Shamsul Alam, Konis Bibi, 27, daughter of Syed Ahmed, Diljan Khatun, 16, daughter of Nurul Haque, and Mohammad Salman, son of Kawsar Ali. All of them are residents of Cox's Bazar Rohingya Camp.

BGB-21 Battalion Commander Lt Col Manzur-e-Elahi said the BGB members arrested them from Putkhali Charermat Border area of Benapole about 1pm while they were trying to enter India illegally.

The arrested were handed over to Benapole Port PS, the BGB official added.

SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a fake physician couple from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested are Md Milton Talukder of Masumpur Village in the upazila, and his wife Papiya Khanam.

Sirajganj RAB Company Commander ASP Muhammad Mohiuddin said a team of the elite force raided Piles Care Centre in the district town and detained them.

RAB sources said though they had no medical degrees, they used to see patients.

During initial questioning, Milton confessed that he has no medical certificate and her wife passed only eighth grade.

However, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Md Masudur Rahman sentenced Milton to one-and-a-half-years' jail and released his wife after realising fine of Tk 30,000.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police arrested a man from Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night in a rape case filed with Mohammadpur PS on August 23 last.

Arrested Maruf Billah, 28, is the son of Azizul Haque of Naranida Village under Nawhata Union in the upazila.

Police said the case was filed against Maruf on the charge of abducting and raping the daughter of his sister-in-law. He went into hiding after the incident.

Later, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam arrested him from Sheikh Hasina Bridge area of the upazila about 9pm.

The PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the matter.















At least 59 people were arrested on different charges in six districts- Pabna, Gazipur, Rajshahi, Jashore, Sirajganj and Magura, in three days.PABNA: Police arrested a man for allegedly sharing distorted picture of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on facebook in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.Arrested Shahadat Hossain, 34, was a resident of Kuabasi Village in the upazila.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar Police Station (PS) Aminul Islam said Shahadat shared a distorted picture of the Prime Minister on facebook.Later, police arrested him from Kuabasi Bazar at around 10 pm.After filing a case under the Digital Security Act with the PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.GAZIPUR: Four dacoits have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Chinese battery manufacturing factory in the district.Police also recovered Tk 74 lakh 99 thousand, out of Tk 1.50 crore looted by the dacoits.Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan of Gazipur Metropolitan Detective Branch of Police confirmed the matter on Thursday.He said Saiful Islam, 38, his wife Selina Begum, 30, and his accomplice Ibrahim Khalil, 25 were arrested from Taratia area under Dewanganj PS in Jamalpur, and Emdadullah, 20, was arrested from Lotordi area under Matlab PS in Chandpur for their alleged involvement in the robbery.Among them, Emdad was the security guard of the Chinese factory.Police sources said a daring robbery was committed at Chinese owned Chong Thien Re-Generation Resource Company Limited in Sarabo area under Kashimpur PS at night on September 6.The gang of dacoits, numbering six to seven, hit the factory owner Mi Ong with an iron rod and after entering his room, snatched away about Tk 1.50 crore from there. Besides, they took his mobile phone as well.A case was filed by the factory with Kashimpur PS in this connection on the following day.Later, a team of police led by Konabari Zone Assistant Commissioner Thoai Aung Pru Marma conducted drives to arrest the culprits under the guidance of Gazipur Metropolitan Police's Acting Police Commissioner Md Azad Mia and supervision of Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime-North Division) Mohammad Sharifur Rahman.Emdad was arrested on September 7.According to his confession, police conducted a drive in Jamalpur and arrested Selina Begum.Police recovered Tk 45.99 lakh of looted amount from her possession.Later, Saiful and Khalil were arrested with Tk 29 lakh.RAJSHAHI: At least 44 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the city in three days.Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 29 people on different charges from the city.Of the arrestees, seven had warrants, 14 were drug takers and the rest were arrested on different charges.RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Thursday.Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.Earlier, police, in separate drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, detained 15 people on different charges from the city.The law enforcers also recovered a huge cache of drugs during the drives.Of the detainees, six are accused in different cases while five are drug takers and the rest were detained on different charges.RMPAdditional Deputy Police Commissioner Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the matter.JASHORE: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested seven Rohingyas from Benapole Border area on Wednesday noon.The arrested are: Md Abdul Halim, 53, son of late Abul Hossain, Md Kawsar Ali, 22, son of Md Hashem Ali, Khushi Begum, 21, daughter of Dulu Mia, Syedul Kawsar, 21, son of Shamsul Alam, Konis Bibi, 27, daughter of Syed Ahmed, Diljan Khatun, 16, daughter of Nurul Haque, and Mohammad Salman, son of Kawsar Ali. All of them are residents of Cox's Bazar Rohingya Camp.BGB-21 Battalion Commander Lt Col Manzur-e-Elahi said the BGB members arrested them from Putkhali Charermat Border area of Benapole about 1pm while they were trying to enter India illegally.The arrested were handed over to Benapole Port PS, the BGB official added.SIRAJGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a fake physician couple from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The arrested are Md Milton Talukder of Masumpur Village in the upazila, and his wife Papiya Khanam.Sirajganj RAB Company Commander ASP Muhammad Mohiuddin said a team of the elite force raided Piles Care Centre in the district town and detained them.RAB sources said though they had no medical degrees, they used to see patients.During initial questioning, Milton confessed that he has no medical certificate and her wife passed only eighth grade.However, Executive Magistrate of the district administration Md Masudur Rahman sentenced Milton to one-and-a-half-years' jail and released his wife after realising fine of Tk 30,000.MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: Police arrested a man from Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night in a rape case filed with Mohammadpur PS on August 23 last.Arrested Maruf Billah, 28, is the son of Azizul Haque of Naranida Village under Nawhata Union in the upazila.Police said the case was filed against Maruf on the charge of abducting and raping the daughter of his sister-in-law. He went into hiding after the incident.Later, a team of police led by Sub-Inspector Rafiqul Islam arrested him from Sheikh Hasina Bridge area of the upazila about 9pm.The PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the matter.