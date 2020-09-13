Video
14 more contract coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020
Our Correspondents

Some 14 more people were infected with coronavirus in two districts- Thakurgaon and Pirojpur, in three days. 
THAKURGAON: Nine more persons tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,018 here.
Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
Of the newly infected, five are in Sadar, two in Horipur, and one each in Baliadangi and Pirganj upazilas.
The test reports of the samples were sent to Dhaka Sher-e-Bangla Nagar National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Centre came in hand in the morning where nine persons were found positive for the virus.
So far, 642 people have recovered from the virus while 20 died of it in the district.
PIROJPUR: Five more persons have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 48 hours, taking the total virus cases to 1,024 here.
CS Md Dr Hasnat Yusuf Zaki confirmed the information on Friday.
Of the newly infected, three persons are in Nesarabad, and one each in Sadar and Bhandaria upazilas.
Among the total infected people, 307 are in Mathbaria, 291 in Sadar, 128 in Nesarabad, 108 in Bhandaria, 85 in Kawkhali, 77 in Nazirpur and 28 in Indurkani upazilas.
So far, 743 people have recovered from the virus while 22 died of it in the district.


