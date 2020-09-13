

Dharla erodes establishments, croplands at Fulbari

Veteran Deldar Hossen, 70, of Char Mekhli Khandakar Para Village in the upazila has lost his house in the erosion. He was relocating the rest of his belongings.

He said in tears, "Dharla has devoured 54 houses of the village including mine. Now only Allah knows how we'ill survive. We are disconnected due to lack of road. So, no one comes to inquire about us."

He was echoed by Saidul Islam saying, "Dharla devoured my house several times. None came to help. We are passing our days in hardship."

Housewife Rahela Begum said, "We have lost all our belongings in Dharla erosion. We are not sure about our future."

Meanwhile, with the fast recession of Dharla water, the erosion is becoming severe.

Besides, the houses of 54 families, Dharla has eroded one portion of Mekhlir Char Khandakarpara Government Primary School in the last 15 days. Now, the students of the school are uncertain about their academic future.

In addition, one Eidgah and one mosque have been under threat.

A recent visit found erosion victims relocating their belongings. The erosion panic has robbed off their night sleep.

Ex-member of local Union Parishad (UP) Shahidul Islam said, "Dharla eroded my house one week back. Now I am living somehow on the Care Road."

UP Member Rafiqul Islam said, river training is necessary to stop the erosion permanently.

The families who have lost their houses and belongings have taken shelter on nearby Care Road and others' houses.

In the meantime, Dharla has devoured six pillars of Palli Bidyut Samity.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhidur Rahman said, "I visited eroded areas recently. We are trying our level best to check the erosion." He also said, "We have talked to the executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Kurigram. We have been assured that steps would be taken to check the erosion."

He added if the government decides to restart the school's academic activities, then measures will be taken to resume schooling in alternative way.















FULBARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 12: The Dharla River has eroded different establishments and croplands at Mekhlir Char under Borobhita Union in Fulbari Upazila of the district.Veteran Deldar Hossen, 70, of Char Mekhli Khandakar Para Village in the upazila has lost his house in the erosion. He was relocating the rest of his belongings.He said in tears, "Dharla has devoured 54 houses of the village including mine. Now only Allah knows how we'ill survive. We are disconnected due to lack of road. So, no one comes to inquire about us."He was echoed by Saidul Islam saying, "Dharla devoured my house several times. None came to help. We are passing our days in hardship."Housewife Rahela Begum said, "We have lost all our belongings in Dharla erosion. We are not sure about our future."Meanwhile, with the fast recession of Dharla water, the erosion is becoming severe.Besides, the houses of 54 families, Dharla has eroded one portion of Mekhlir Char Khandakarpara Government Primary School in the last 15 days. Now, the students of the school are uncertain about their academic future.In addition, one Eidgah and one mosque have been under threat.A recent visit found erosion victims relocating their belongings. The erosion panic has robbed off their night sleep.Ex-member of local Union Parishad (UP) Shahidul Islam said, "Dharla eroded my house one week back. Now I am living somehow on the Care Road."UP Member Rafiqul Islam said, river training is necessary to stop the erosion permanently.The families who have lost their houses and belongings have taken shelter on nearby Care Road and others' houses.In the meantime, Dharla has devoured six pillars of Palli Bidyut Samity.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tawhidur Rahman said, "I visited eroded areas recently. We are trying our level best to check the erosion." He also said, "We have talked to the executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Kurigram. We have been assured that steps would be taken to check the erosion."He added if the government decides to restart the school's academic activities, then measures will be taken to resume schooling in alternative way.