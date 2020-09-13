Three murdered in 3 dists





RANGPUR: A nightguard was hacked to death by miscreants in Kotwali Police Station (PS) area in the district early Saturday. The deceased was identified as Jahurul Islam Bhola, 60, the nightguard of a warehouse at Bhurarghat Bazar owned by businessman Farhad Hossain.

Local sources said miscreants hacked him to death at some time of the night aiming to commit robbery in the warehouse.

Local people spotted the body beside the warehouse in the morning and informed police. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Confirming the incident, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali PS Sajedul Islam said police are investigating the matter.

NARAIL: A local leader of BCL was hacked to death by miscreants in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Jahirul Islam alias Rezwan, 26, was the general secretary of Dighlia Union Unit BCL. He was the son of late Saiful Sheikh, a resident of Kumri Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Rezwan had been at loggerheads with Sohel Khan of the same area over establishing supremacy in the area.

Seven to eight miscreants riding on motorcycles hacked Rezwan indiscriminately when he was returning home from Dighlia Bazar at around 7:30pm, leaving him severely injured.

Local people rescued him and took him to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Rezwan to Narail Sadar Hospital.

Later, he was declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

Confirming the incident, Additional Superintendent of Narail Police Md Masud Rana said police have been deployed in the area and they are investigating the matter.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A trader was allegedly beaten to death by a watchman in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. Deceased Joynal Mia, 50, was a resident of Nama Bashia Village under Tangab Union in the upazila, and an onion trader at Poolerghat Bazaar.

Police and local sources said Joynal Mia locked into an altercation with one Mostafa, 30, of Mednartek Village and a watchman of the bazaar, over market supervising charge.

At one stage, Mostafa started beating Joynal indiscriminately, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pagla PS OC Mohammad Shahinuzzaman Khan confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to nab the accused.















