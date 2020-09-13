Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:01 PM
One to die, five get life term for murder in Jamalpur

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Sept 12:  A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and five others to life-term jail following a murder committed in 2007.
The court announced the verdict in absence of the convicts.
The death-row convict is Ansar Ali Pramanik, 40, son of Turan Pramanik of Kumarghati Village in Sadar Upazila.
The life-term convicts are: Kolom Pramanik, 45, son of Torap Pramanik, his wife Shaibanu, 40, his two sons Shahin, 23, and Saidul, 19, and Shanzan, 35, wife of Ansar Ali Pramanik.
As per the case, Md Abdur Rois, 55, son of Turan Pramanik, had a land dispute with his younger brothers Ansar Ali Pramanik and Kolom Pramanik. Following this, the convicts attacked on him with sharp weapons at his home on June 16, 2007, leaving Rois and his sons Momin and Monu seriously injured.
Later, Momin died at Jamalpur General Hospital on June 18, 2007.
After examining witnesses and relevant documents, District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali declared the verdict.
The court also fined Ansar Ali Tk 30,000, and others Tk 10,000 each.


