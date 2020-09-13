

Pineapple farmers getting good price in Magura









MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Sept 12: Pineapple, a seasonal juicy fruit, is selling at good rates in the markets of the district town.The seasonal traders of Mohammadpur Upazila could not purchase pineapple this year due to lockdown. The small traders purchased the fruit, and now they are selling it at two to three times higher than the wholesale rates.In the district headquarters, per pair pineapple is selling at Tk 100. But in Babukhali area of Mohammadpur, defected pineapples are selling at half the rates.