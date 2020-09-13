Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:00 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Chilli selling at Tk 300kg

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Sept 12: The chilli price has shot up at Daulatkhan in the district. It is now being sold at Tk 300 per kg.
According to market sources, in the last two weeks, the price rate registered a sharp rise in a sudden spike.
A trader Rubel on Saturday said, he purchased per kg at Tk 290 at wholesale rate. His purchase also included many deficit factors. Adjusting these deficits, making profits will be difficult, he pointed out. Rather, lose-making will be the ultimate business, he added.
Yet for the price hike, chilli selling is thin. Common consumers are not purchasing chilli on their demand.
In Daulatkhan Bazaar, per kg chilli was selling at Tk 150 two weeks back. Now the common consumers have fallen in disarray in affording the high-priced chilli.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Lessee of five sand quarries in the Gomati River Mahbubur Rahman
59 people detained in six districts
14 more contract coronavirus
Dharla erodes establishments, croplands at Fulbari
Three murdered in 3 dists
One to die, five get life term for murder in Jamalpur
Pineapple farmers getting good price in Magura


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft