Chilli selling at Tk 300kg

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Sept 12: The chilli price has shot up at Daulatkhan in the district. It is now being sold at Tk 300 per kg.

According to market sources, in the last two weeks, the price rate registered a sharp rise in a sudden spike.

A trader Rubel on Saturday said, he purchased per kg at Tk 290 at wholesale rate. His purchase also included many deficit factors. Adjusting these deficits, making profits will be difficult, he pointed out. Rather, lose-making will be the ultimate business, he added.

Yet for the price hike, chilli selling is thin. Common consumers are not purchasing chilli on their demand.

In Daulatkhan Bazaar, per kg chilli was selling at Tk 150 two weeks back. Now the common consumers have fallen in disarray in affording the high-priced chilli.







