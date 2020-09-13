Six ‘commit suicide’ in five districts





KISHOREGANJ: Two persons including a woman reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Mithamoin Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Nilufa, 32, wife of Hilu Mistri, and Durjoy, 18, son of Monnaf Mia of Chamokpur Khalparhati Village in the upazila.

Local sources said they both committed suicide by taking poison over family feud.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mithamoin Police Station (PS) Zakir Rabbani confirmed the incident adding that, two unnatural death cases were filed in these connections.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging self over family feud in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Bulbuli Rani, 40, was the wife of Bhoglu Chandra Roy of Bairagitarir Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Bulbuli was locked into an altercation with her husband over family issues in the afternoon. Following this, she hanged herself in her room.

Fulbari PS OC Rajib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide in Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Jhuma Akter, 12, was a sixth grader of a local school. She was the daughter of Md Motiar Rahman, a resident of Kashadah Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jhuma wanted a sari from her mother to wear. An altercation took place as her mother denied giving it.

Later, she committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling in her room out of huff with her mother

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Nagarpur PS OC (Investigation) Md Bahalul Khan Bahar confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH: A teenage girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Haluaghat Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

Deceased Chameli Akhter, 13, was a sixth grader at Kumuria Narail High School, and the daughter of Abdul Hakim of Machail Village under Swadeshi Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Chameli hanged self as her mother scolded her over household work about 7:30pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Haluaghat PS OC Md Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A housewife reportedly committed suicide as she did not get justice for her rape by a local man in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Sakhina Begum, 35, was the wife of Kamal Hossen of Ghiapukur Mahalla under Ward No. 1 in Kakonhat Municipality of the upazila. Kamal Hossen lives in Chattogram for job purpose.

Local sources said one Mafizul Islam, son of Ataur Rahman of the area, entered Sakhina's house on Wednesday night and violated her forcefully. Hearing her scream, locals rushed in and caught Mafizul.

Later, they took him to the Ward No. 1 Councillor Lutfar Rahman Bishu. As the ward councillor released the rapist, Sakhina committed suicide by hanging self at night.

After an autopsy at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, said the police sources.









However, police arrested three persons in this connection.

Kakonhat Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Abdul Latif confirmed the incident adding that, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Thursday and police are trying to nab the prime accused Mafizul.



