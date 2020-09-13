Video
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:00 PM
Husband burns wife for dowry

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Sept 12: A woman has been brutally tortured by her husband and in-laws in Taltali Upazila of the district as she denied giving Tk 2 lakh dowry.
The incident took place in Amkhola Village of the upazila on Thursday night.
Victim Marzia Akter was the wife of Manik Khan of Dupati Village in Sadar Upazila.
Local sources said Marzia's father Abdul Khaleque gave Tk 2 lakh to Manik during their marriage in 2009. With the money, he built a house nearby the in-laws' one and have been living there with Marzia and their two daughters.
However, three years ago, he went to Dhaka and since then, he has not been looking after the family.
On Thursday, he returned from Dhaka and brought back his wife to his house from her father's home. At the night, he demanded Tk 2 lakh from her for doing business. As she denied giving the money, he started beating her.
At one stage, Manik along with his mother and sister heated a spatula, burnt 12 parts of her body and cut off her hair. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in, rescued Marzina and admitted her to Taltali Upazila Health complex.
Deputy Medical Officer of the hospital Nikhil Chandra confirmed her burn injuries.
Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge of Taltali Police Station Md Qamruzzaman said legal action will be taken if police receive a written complaint.


