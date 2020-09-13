Video
Gas leaking beside Dhaka-Chattogram Highway

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Our Correspondent

Manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited in Feni Md Shahabuddin and others visited the leaked gas pipelines of the company in Mohipal area of the town on Friday. photo: observer

FENI, Sept 12: Gas is leaking from the pipelines of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd in Mohipal area beside the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.
Locals said the gas leakage may become deadly in touch of small fire or from moving transports.
Though the gas is leaking, the authorities concerned are yet to take any measures in this connection. Locals are apprehending serious accident any time.
All type of commuters including traders, passersby and drivers are in panic. They feared gas tragedy like that in Narayanganj recently.
The leakage is occurring across 100-metre area in Mohipal.
Meanwhile, due to the unabated gas leaking, the legal household subscribers are also facing gas crisis.
Manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company in Feni Md Shahabuddin said it will take time for repairing the cracks by taking permission from the Roads and Highway Division.
They are listing the cracks in the district's gas lines, he added.
If they get allocation, the leaks will be repaired, he assured over mobile phone.
These cracks might have been created due to illegal gas connections. So the responsible persons should be brought under legal actions, locals demanded.


