Delhi summons top FB official





India is the US-based firm and its messaging service WhatsApp's biggest market in terms of users, and the company is under pressure worldwide over the policing of hate speech.

Facebook has been embroiled in a huge row in India after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in August that the site failed to take down anti-Muslim comments by a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in order to protect its business interests.

The Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony said Saturday it would investigate evidence -- described by the committee as "incriminating material on record" -- submitted by four prominent journalists and digital rights activists. -AFP















NEW DELHI, Sept 12: Delhi summoned Facebook's India chief on Saturday to answer allegations that the social media giant failed to remove dangerous content in its biggest market globally.India is the US-based firm and its messaging service WhatsApp's biggest market in terms of users, and the company is under pressure worldwide over the policing of hate speech.Facebook has been embroiled in a huge row in India after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in August that the site failed to take down anti-Muslim comments by a politician from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in order to protect its business interests.The Delhi Assembly panel on peace and harmony said Saturday it would investigate evidence -- described by the committee as "incriminating material on record" -- submitted by four prominent journalists and digital rights activists. -AFP