A migrant woman and children react after police threw tear gas during clashes near the city Mytilene on the Greek island of Lesbos, on September 12, a few days after a fire destroyed the Moria refugee camp. Police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas at migrants on September 12 who threw stones during a protest to demand shelter after the local camp of Moria burned down, an AFP photographer said. photo : AFP