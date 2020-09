50 dead in DRC mine collapse

BUKAVU, Sept 12: About 50 people are feared dead after a gold mine collapsed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following torrential rain, local authorities said on Saturday.

The accident in the makeshift mine occurred on Friday in the town of Kamituga, in South Kivu province. Provincial governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi deplored "the tragic deaths of 50 people, most of them young".

However, Kamituga mayor Alexandre Bundya said "we are not yet sure of the exact number" of victims. A local resident who was at the scene, Jean Nondo, told AFP that "according to witnesses, there are more than 50 dead. There is only one survivor."

He said a river close to the mine had flooded after torrential rain. -AFP