Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 1:00 PM
UN calls for Rohingya to take part in Myanmar election

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

.UNITED NATIONS, Sept 12: Eight Security Council members called on Friday for the Muslim Rohingya minority, victims in 2017 of what the UN calls a "genocide," to participate in Myanmar's upcoming elections.
The statement, published after a closed-door video conference, is signed by Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Tunisia, Britain and the United States.
"We recognize the efforts made by Myanmar's government in the country's democratization," the signatories emphasize.
"The elections on November 8 are an important milestone in Myanmar's transition, which the international community has supported with funding and technical expertise," they added.
The signatories underlined their commitment to ensuring individuals from all communities, including Rohingya, were able to participate "safely, fully, and equally in credible and inclusive elections."
They expressed concern about continuing clashes in Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin States, calling for an "immediate cessation of hostilities."
Since 2017, some 740,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar's military abuses and taken refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh, where they are crammed into huge camps.
The crisis has led Burma to be accused of "genocide" before the International Court of Justice, the UN's highest judicial body.
The statement from the eight countries urges Myanmar "to accelerate its efforts to address the long-term causes of the crisis in Rakhine and create conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, sustainable, and dignified return of refugees."
And it stresses the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the violence.
2020 marks the third year of exile for most Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, following their flight from Myanmar in 2017.




The Rohingya are clear that they want to go home, but only when they and their families will be safe, when they can access to basic rights and services and see a pathway to citizenship in Myanmar.   -AFP


