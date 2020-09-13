Coronavirus: Key updates





MORE THAN 916,000 DEAD

The pandemic has killed at least 916,372 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year. More than 28.5 million cases have been confirmed. The United States has the most deaths with 193,016, followed by Brazil with 130,396, India with 77,472, Mexico with 70,183 and Britain with 41,614 fatalities.

BRAZIL TOPS 130,000 DEATHS

Brazil's death toll surpasses 130,000, amid cautious optimism over signs the virus is finally slowing in the hard-hit South American country. After a seemingly endless plateau in which the number of daily deaths was regularly over 1,000 from June to August, Brazil's curve appears to be descending, with the average number of deaths per day for the past week at 696.

QUARANTINE BETWEEN NEIGHBOURS

Latvia reinstates a compulsory 14-day quarantine for arrivals from neighbouring Estonia due to an upsurge in cases there.

SPANISH PRINCESS IN QUARANTINE

Princess Leonor, the 14-year-old heiress to the Spanish throne who returned to school Wednesday in Madrid, will have to observe a two-week quarantine after a case of Covid-19 is detected among her classmates, the spokesman for the royal palace announces.

'CLEAR WORSENING': FRENCH PM

France is seeing an acceleration of the Covid-19 outbreak after a surge in infections but aims to avoid any new nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Jean Castex says.

He does not announce in a televised statement any major new restrictions, saying France's aim is to succeed in living with the virus through social distancing, mask-wearing and ramped-up testing.

SPAIN VIRUS CASES SOAR

The number of cases in Spain has leapt by more than 12,000, health ministry figures show, the biggest jump in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. Spain this week became the first EU country to surpass half a million Covid-19 infections. -AFP















