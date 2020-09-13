Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:59 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

Isolated Palestinians in search of new allies: Analysis

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

JERUSALEM, Sept 12: The Palestinian cause has long cemented ties between Middle East nations with divergent interests, but amid shifting regional alliances they are increasingly isolated and in need of new friends, analysts say.
In the latest blow, Bahrain broke ranks and agreed on Friday to open diplomatic ties with Israel, in a deal announced in Washington by President Donald Trump.
Palestinian anger was swift. The deal was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people" like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, a top official from the Palestinian Authority told AFP.
At a summit of the 22-member Arab League this week, foreign ministers failed to back a Palestinian push to condemn last month's US-brokered normalisation deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
"May you never be sold out by your 'friends'," read one bitter tweet by senior Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi after the UAE-Israel deal was announced in August.
With the accord set to be signed on Tuesday at the White House, the Emirates will become only the third Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan decades ago, to establish full relations with the Jewish state.
In a statement Trump tweeted about the Bahrain-Israel deal, he revealed Tuesday's signing ceremony would also be attended by Bahraini officials.
The UAE has defended its move in part as a way of halting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposed annexation of settlements in parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Israel-UAE deal "suspended" those annexation plans -- but Netanyahu has insisted they are not off the table in the long run.
Despite this, the Palestinians' traditional Arab allies have either welcomed or silently endorsed the normalisation agreement with the US and Israel voicing hope more Arab states would follow suit.




"The leadership is very upset," said Sari Nusseibeh, a former top official with the Palestine Liberation Organisation.
"But I don't think they are more upset than in the past about the Arab world in general. Palestinians have always complained that the Arab world has not stood behind them as they should have."
The Palestinian cause had already become less central as the region has been rocked by the Arab Spring upheavals, the Syria war and the bloody reign of the Islamic State jihadist group.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Johnson accuses EU of plotting
Delhi summons top FB official
A migrant woman and children react after police threw tear gas during clashes
50 dead in DRC mine collapse
UN calls for Rohingya to take part in Myanmar election
Coronavirus: Key updates
India reports record daily cases for 2nd straight day
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft