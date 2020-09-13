Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:59 PM
latest
Home Foreign News

China releases five Indians detained near Tibet

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: China on Saturday released five Indian nationals it detained in a region bordering Tibet, the Indian army said, days after the two sides agreed to dial down tensions on their disputed frontier.
The men, who the Indian side said had accidentally strayed into Chinese territory, were escorted back across the high-altitude frontier by the People's Liberation Army to the border town of Kibithu.
"After quarantine of 14 days for Covid-19 they will be handed over to family members," an Indian defence spokesman said on Twitter.
There was no official confirmation of the release from China, but the state run Global Times tabloid claimed the men were "Indian intelligence staff who had disguised themselves as hunters".
It reported that the men had trespassed and that Chinese officials had "detained, warned and educated" them.
India and China, which fought a brief but deadly border war in 1962, have been embroiled in a series of deadly clashes and showdowns on their contested Himalayan border in recent months.
Both sides have sent tens of thousands of troops to the region since a skirmish in June that saw 20 Indian troops killed, along with a still unknown number of Chinese casualties.
New Delhi responded with an escalating economic embargo that saw a ban on Chinese-made apps and a block on Chinese goods at its ports and customs posts.




Earlier this week the Global Times published a strident editorial warning that Indian troops "will all be annihilated" if Delhi provoked a war.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Johnson accuses EU of plotting
Delhi summons top FB official
A migrant woman and children react after police threw tear gas during clashes
50 dead in DRC mine collapse
UN calls for Rohingya to take part in Myanmar election
Coronavirus: Key updates
India reports record daily cases for 2nd straight day
Trump, Biden vie to show leadership on 9/11 anniversary


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft