Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:59 PM
Home Foreign News

‘Truly momentous’ talks open between Taliban, Afghan govt

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks with Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, at the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha on September 12. photo : AP

DOHA, Sept 12: Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government opened in Qatar on Saturday, marking what US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo heralded as a "truly momentous" breakthrough in nearly two decades of relentless conflict.
The talks will be arduous and complex, delegates acknowledged at an opening ceremony in Doha, and are starting even as deadly violence continues to grip Afghanistan.
"We will undoubtedly encounter many challenges in the talks over the coming days, weeks and months," Pompeo said as he called for the warring sides to "seize this opportunity" to secure peace.
"Remember you are acting not only for this generation of Afghans but for future generations as well, your children and your grandchildren."
Nineteen years since the US-led invasion that toppled the Taliban, Afghanistan's war is still killing dozens of people daily.
Abdullah Abdullah, who is heading the peace process for Kabul, said 12,000 civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded just since the US signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban on February 29.
Abdullah called for an immediate, humanitarian ceasefire -- but his plea went unanswered by Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who made no mention of a truce in his opening remarks.
The Taliban have long worried that reducing violence could lessen their leverage.
Instead, Baradar repeated the insurgents' message that Afghanistan should be run according to Islamic law, highlighting what likely will be the main sticking point in negotiations.
The Taliban want to reshape Afghanistan as an Islamic "emirate", while the administration of President Ashraf Ghani wants to maintain the Western-backed status quo of a constitutional republic that has enshrined many rights, including greater freedoms for women.   -AFP


