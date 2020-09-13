Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:59 PM
latest
Home Sports

Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

Klopp reveals Ferguson apology

LONDON, SEPT 12: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed he apologised to Alex Ferguson after waking the former Manchester United boss in the early hours of the morning.
Ferguson sent a congratulatory message to Klopp when Liverpool ended their 30-year wait to be crowned Premier League champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea in June.
When Klopp's celebrations with his players at a Liverpool hotel had finally petered out, it was approaching 3.30am but the German was still keen to reply to Ferguson's message.
He did not anticipate the 78-year-old Scot would still have his phone on by his bedside when he sent his response, with Ferguson later revealing Klopp had accidently woken him up.




"The problem was that I came back late in my room that night and I couldn't sleep immediately so I went through the messages I got and one of them was from Alex Ferguson," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's opening game of the new English top-flight season against Leeds on Saturday.
"I just replied in a very polite way I think. It was about 3.30am-4am and I didn't expect him to have his phone next to his bed. I didn't want to wake him up. If that happened then sorry Alex!
"But since then we have not been in contact. He is still the former Man United manager and I don't think he wants to talk to me too much about the success of Liverpool.
"He respects it but it's not his favourite thing to watch on television!"   -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp reveals Ferguson apology
Willian can be key man for Arsenal, says Arteta
Window closing on Williams' quest for 24th Slam title
Thiem beats Medvedev to reach US Open final
Neymar seals Puma sponsorship deal
Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final
Koeman begins Messi reconciliation at Barca
Smith to have new concussion test ahead of 2nd England ODI


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft