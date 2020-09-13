Video
Willian can be key man for Arsenal, says Arteta

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

LONDON, SEPT 12: Mikel Arteta has tipped Willian to play a crucial role in driving Arsenal forward as the Gunners boss insisted he had no qualms about signing him on a long-term deal at the age of 32.
Arteta landed the Brazil winger on a three-year contract last month after his deal at Chelsea expired.
Willian won two Premier League titles during seven years at Stamford Bridge but moved across London on a free transfer, with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired.
Arteta is desperate to improve on last season's eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, Arsenal's lowest position since 1995, and he believes Willian could be a key man.
"With all the conversations I had with him, the thing that stands out is his ambition and his willingness to be the man who can drive this club forward and be a big part of it," Arteta said on Friday.
"He has very special qualities. He has experience in this league and if there is something with him, he is always available.
"He's a player that doesn't miss football matches. Last season at Chelsea you could see the amount of games he played even after the coronavirus."
Arteta, whose side open their Premier League campaign at Fulham on Saturday, said he had no concerns about bringing in a player in his 30s.   -AFP


