Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:59 PM
latest
Home Sports

Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka

NEW YORK, SEPT 12: Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka will both be looking to capture a third Grand Slam title when they clash in the final of the behind-closed-doors US Open on Saturday.
For Osaka, the fourth seed, it would be a third tennis major trophy in two years. For Azarenka, a former world number one, it would be a first since 2013.
It's a matchup between one of the game's young stars, going from strength to strength, and a veteran whose career is rejuvenated after several years in the doldrums.
The 22-year-old Osaka, her profile rapidly rising due to a combination of powerful tennis and Black Lives Matter activism, says she's better prepared than when she stunned Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open final.
"I would say I feel like my mindset is much different this time around," said Japan's Osaka, following her three-set semi-final win over American Jennifer Brady.
Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka

"I feel like I've learned so much through the ups and downs, not even counting the finals, but just regular tour tournaments.
"I would say mentally I feel stronger. I feel fitter now. It's going to be interesting to see what happens," Osaka added.
Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, is wearing different masks honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality throughout the tournament.
The 2019 Australian Open champion has donned face coverings bearing the names of Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Philando Castile.
She will wear another on Saturday for the Arthur Ashe showdown, which will take place without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I do think it's a very big motivating factor for me just to try to, like, get the names out to as many people as I can," Osaka said.
Azarenka, 31, is brimming with confidence after coming from a set down to stun her old rival Williams and book a third US Open final.
It will be her first appearance in the final of a tennis major since Williams beat her in the last-two of the US Open in 2013.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp reveals Ferguson apology
Willian can be key man for Arsenal, says Arteta
Window closing on Williams' quest for 24th Slam title
Thiem beats Medvedev to reach US Open final
Neymar seals Puma sponsorship deal
Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final
Koeman begins Messi reconciliation at Barca
Smith to have new concussion test ahead of 2nd England ODI


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft