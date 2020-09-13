Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:58 PM
latest
Home Sports

Smith to have new concussion test ahead of 2nd England ODI

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

MANCHESTER, SEPT 12: Australia star batsman Steve Smith is set to undergo a fresh concussion test before the second one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Smith missed Australia's 19-run win in the first of a three-match series against world champions England after being hit on the head by a throw-down from a member of the tourists' coaching staff while batting in the nets on Thursday.
An Australia spokesman said Smith was being rested as a precaution despite passing a concussion assessment and would have another such test on Saturday.
"Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday (Thursday) in practice so it's a precautionary measure to leave him out," Australia captain Aaron Finch told Sky Sports at Friday's toss. "(Marcus) Stoinis will bat at three."
Stoinis made a useful 43 as Australia, following a sticky start, compiled a total of 294-9 in their first match against England at this level since last year's World Cup semi-final defeat.
Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Adam Zampa then reduced England to 57-4.
Australia remained on top despite a maiden ODI hundred from Sam Billings, out for 118 off the last ball of the match as England finished on 275-9.
But on a chilly evening in this day/night clash, left-arm quick Australia's Mitchell Starc appeared to be struggling towards the end of a wicketlesss 10-over spell that cost just 47 runs.
The team spokesman said Starc had a "minor amount of soreness in the top of his leg/groin area" that ought to benefit from a day's rest on Saturday.
Smith was dramatically felled by a 92 mph bouncer from England's Jofra Archer during last year's drawn second Test at Lord's.
Despite missing the third Test at Headingley, Smith still scored 774 runs, including three hundreds, at an average of over 110 during a five-match series that ended all square at 2-2.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp reveals Ferguson apology
Willian can be key man for Arsenal, says Arteta
Window closing on Williams' quest for 24th Slam title
Thiem beats Medvedev to reach US Open final
Neymar seals Puma sponsorship deal
Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final
Koeman begins Messi reconciliation at Barca
Smith to have new concussion test ahead of 2nd England ODI


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft