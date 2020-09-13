Australia defeat England in one-day opener



England's Sam Billings (C) congratulates the Australian players after they win the game by 19 runs during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and Australia at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 2020. photo: AFP

Hazlewood struck twice early on during a miserly haul of 3-26 from his full 10 overs as Australia defeated arch-rivals England for just the third time in 14 ODIs.

England, chasing 295 for victory, were a mere 22-2 off their first 10 overs.

And they were 57-4 when leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in quick succession on his way to 4-55.

But Sam Billings, one of just two members of the England side who didn't play in last year's World Cup final, hit 118 -- his maiden ODI hundred -- after sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 113 with Jonny Bairstow (84) that gave the hosts hope of an unlikely win.

Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.

They were in trouble at 123-5 before a stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend as they went 1-0 up in a three-match series.

"Marsh and Maxwell paced their partnership really well -- they timed when to attack and when to soak up pressure and played two smart, mature innings," Australia captain Aaron Finch told Sky Sports.

Player of the match Hazlewood added: "There was a bit there with the new ball and we made the most of it."

England opener Jason Roy, fit again following a side injury, was brilliantly caught and bowled one-handed by Hazlewood for three before the fast bowler had Test captain Joe Root caught behind for one.

Zampa then removed Morgan (23) and dangerman Jos Buttler in quick succession, the latter to a fine running catch by Marnus Labuschagne.

Bairstow, however, hung in to complete a 78-ball, fifty.

But after upping the tempo, the opener mistimed a drive off Zampa and was well caught by Hazlewood, running in from wide long-on.

Yet England, with all-rounder Ben Stokes still on compassionate leave with his ill father in New Zealand, were not quite out of the game.

Billings, having 'ramped' a boundary off left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, pulled a four off Pat Cummins at the start of the penultimate over to complete a 101-ball hundred.

But a target of 28 off the last over, from Mitchell Marsh, proved too much and Billings was dismissed off the last ball of the match, having surpassed his previous ODI best of 67 not out against Ireland at Southampton in July.

Morgan praised Billings, 29, for retaining the "desire" to push for a place despite making just 19 ODI appearances in a five-year England career.

"To come in and have his maiden hundred here is outstanding," said Morgan. "It shows a lot of resilience and a lot of character."

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, in their first one-day international since last year's World Cup final, took three wickets apiece. -AFP















MANCHESTER, SEPT 12: Josh Hazlewood took three wickets as Australia beat world champions England by 19 runs to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford on Friday.Hazlewood struck twice early on during a miserly haul of 3-26 from his full 10 overs as Australia defeated arch-rivals England for just the third time in 14 ODIs.England, chasing 295 for victory, were a mere 22-2 off their first 10 overs.And they were 57-4 when leg-spinner Adam Zampa struck twice in quick succession on his way to 4-55.But Sam Billings, one of just two members of the England side who didn't play in last year's World Cup final, hit 118 -- his maiden ODI hundred -- after sharing a fifth-wicket stand of 113 with Jonny Bairstow (84) that gave the hosts hope of an unlikely win.Earlier Australia, in their first match at this level against England since a World Cup semi-final loss last year, made 294-9.They were in trouble at 123-5 before a stand of 126 between all-rounders Glenn Maxwell (77) and Mitchell Marsh (73) gave their bowlers enough runs to defend as they went 1-0 up in a three-match series."Marsh and Maxwell paced their partnership really well -- they timed when to attack and when to soak up pressure and played two smart, mature innings," Australia captain Aaron Finch told Sky Sports.Player of the match Hazlewood added: "There was a bit there with the new ball and we made the most of it."England opener Jason Roy, fit again following a side injury, was brilliantly caught and bowled one-handed by Hazlewood for three before the fast bowler had Test captain Joe Root caught behind for one.Zampa then removed Morgan (23) and dangerman Jos Buttler in quick succession, the latter to a fine running catch by Marnus Labuschagne.Bairstow, however, hung in to complete a 78-ball, fifty.But after upping the tempo, the opener mistimed a drive off Zampa and was well caught by Hazlewood, running in from wide long-on.Yet England, with all-rounder Ben Stokes still on compassionate leave with his ill father in New Zealand, were not quite out of the game.Billings, having 'ramped' a boundary off left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc, pulled a four off Pat Cummins at the start of the penultimate over to complete a 101-ball hundred.But a target of 28 off the last over, from Mitchell Marsh, proved too much and Billings was dismissed off the last ball of the match, having surpassed his previous ODI best of 67 not out against Ireland at Southampton in July.Morgan praised Billings, 29, for retaining the "desire" to push for a place despite making just 19 ODI appearances in a five-year England career."To come in and have his maiden hundred here is outstanding," said Morgan. "It shows a lot of resilience and a lot of character."Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, in their first one-day international since last year's World Cup final, took three wickets apiece. -AFP