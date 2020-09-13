Domingo to join national team training camp when it starts





The South African coach was in his home country during the Coronavirus lockdown. He recently came back to Dhaka to join the camp ahead of the Sri Lanka tour which will begin later this month. The battle will begin from October 24. It will be marked as Bangladesh's first three-match Test series in six years.









As per the government instruction, every traveller coming to Bangladesh has to maintain a 14-day quarantine in order to see if he is suffering from Covid-19. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the health service to allow the foreign members of the coaching staff of Bangladesh cricket team to end their quarantine in seven days so that they can join the camp.

A BCB source confirmed that the health service has allowed Domingo and other foreign members of the coaching staff who came back to Dhaka recently to join training camp after a seven-day quarantine. -UNB



