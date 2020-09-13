Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 13 September, 2020, 12:58 PM
latest
Home Sports

Domingo to join national team training camp when it starts

Published : Sunday, 13 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The head coach of Bangladesh cricket team Russell Domingo is all set to join the training camp of the national team when it starts in the coming week. Domingo, who is in Dhaka now, confirmed this to UNB on Friday evening.
The South African coach was in his home country during the Coronavirus lockdown. He recently came back to Dhaka to join the camp ahead of the Sri Lanka tour which will begin later this month. The battle will begin from October 24. It will be marked as Bangladesh's first three-match Test series in six years.




As per the government instruction, every traveller coming to Bangladesh has to maintain a 14-day quarantine in order to see if he is suffering from Covid-19. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the health service to allow the foreign members of the coaching staff of Bangladesh cricket team to end their quarantine in seven days so that they can join the camp.
A BCB source confirmed that the health service has allowed Domingo and other foreign members of the coaching staff who came back to Dhaka recently to join training camp after a seven-day quarantine.   -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp reveals Ferguson apology
Willian can be key man for Arsenal, says Arteta
Window closing on Williams' quest for 24th Slam title
Thiem beats Medvedev to reach US Open final
Neymar seals Puma sponsorship deal
Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam in US Open final
Koeman begins Messi reconciliation at Barca
Smith to have new concussion test ahead of 2nd England ODI


Latest News
Van-puller killed in Gopalganj road crash
Bangladesh secures top position in UN Peacekeeping Mission
One held with Yaba in Cox’s Bazar
Man stabbed dead by nephew over land dispute
Couple among 3 hacked dead in Narsingdi
Hacking wife-son, man 'commits suicide'
UNO Waheeda's injured father brought to Dhaka
Four die in separate incidents in Noakhali
Oxygen grows scarce in some parts of India
Noted actor Sadek Bacchu on life support
Most Read News
Research skills in legal education system
Optimise your next doctor visit
Container transport at Ctg port halted following workers' work abstention
Power supply becomes normal in M'singh division after 40hrs
UNO Waheeda's head stitches detach, condition gradually improving
Train ticket sales start at counters
JaPa announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls
5 mosque burn victims' condition improving, not out of danger
Pakistani police hunt for gang rape suspects as protests held across country
The Ballad of a Patriot
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft