Saturday, 12 September, 2020, 6:47 AM
BNP to finalize candidates for by-elections today

Published : Saturday, 12 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

BNP will finalize its candidates for Dhaka, Naogaon and Sirajganj by-elections today.
Party standing committee members will select the candidates from among the 29 aspirants for the four constituencies.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told the media, "Today we have completed sales of nomination papers. We hope our standing committee members will finalize the candidates at the standing committee meeting.
The main political opposition sold nomination papers among the aspirants from its Naya Paltan headquarters on September 10 and 11. Within two days 29 BNP aspirants collected nomination papers.  
Abdul Gaffar, BNP central Office Assistance, said nine people submitted nomination forms for the Dhaka-18 constituency. They are Muktijoddha Dal President Ishtiaq Aziz Ulfat, SM Jahangir Hossain, M Kafil Uddin Ahmed, Bahauddin Saadi, Akhter Hossain, Abbas Uddin, Md Ismail Hossain, Mostafizur Rahman and Mostafa Zaman.
For Dhaka-5 constituency seven people including Nabi Ullah Nabi, Vice-President of BNP's Mahanagar Dakkhin unit submitted his nomination form.
The others who submitted nomination forms are Salah Uddin Ahmed, Selim Bhuiyan, Akbar Hossain Nantu, Jumman Mia and Anwar Hossain Sardar.




For Sirajganj-1 constituency BM Tahajibul Islam, Nazmul Hasan Talukder Rana and Rabiul Hasan submitted nomination forms.
BNP National Executive Committee member Anwar Hossain (Bulu), who submitted nomination paper for Naogaon-6 constituency, is the brother of former MP Alamgir Kabir. 
Apart from him, Abdus Shukur, MM Farooq James, Mahmudul Arefin Swapan, Ishaq Ali, Atiqur Rahman Ratan Mollah, Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Islam, Md Shafiqul Islam and Abu Saeed Rafiqul Alam Rafiq submitted the nomination forms.
Deadline for collecting and submitting nomination papers for the election ended at 5pm on Friday.



